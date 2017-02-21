BRIEF-Yellow Pages provides financial outlook for 2017

BRIEF-Aerojet rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane
Feb 21 Yellow Pages Ltd:
* Yellow pages provides financial outlook for 2017 fiscal year
* Sees 2017 digital revenue growth between 4 pct to 7 pct
* Sees 2017 adjusted ebitda margin of 22 pct to 24 pct
* Sees 2017 capital expenditures, net of related lease incentives, of $70 million
* Yellow Pages-sees stabilization of customer base, driven by customer retention initiatives with a customer acquisition target of 45,000 customers in 2017
* Yellow Pages Ltd - company expects stabilization of adjusted ebitda in short to mid-term, post-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Caledonia mining corporation says Allan Gray Proprietary increased its interest to 9.5 million common shares representing 17.91% of common shares in issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Discover Global Network signs deal with Desjardins Group to expand merchant credit card acceptance in Canada