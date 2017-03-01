版本:
BRIEF-Yelp acquires leading restaurant waitlist service Nowait

March 1 Yelp Inc

* Yelp acquires leading restaurant waitlist service Nowait

* Yelp Inc - deal for $40 million

* Yelp Inc - transaction was approved by boards of directors of both companies

* Yelp Inc - $40 million acquisition of entirety of Nowait will be paid in cash, and includes partial stake which yelp acquired previously

* Yelp Inc - purchase price of deal will be reflected in Yelp's Q1 2017 financial statements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
