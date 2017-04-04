版本:
BRIEF-Yelp acquires wi-fi marketing company Turnstyle Analytics

April 4 Yelp Inc

* Yelp acquires wi-fi marketing company turnstyle analytics

* Yelp says under terms of the purchase agreement, Yelp acquired all of Turnstyle’s outstanding capital stock for about $20 million, paid in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
