BRIEF-Yelp reports Q1 revenue $197.3 million

Oil firms could waste trillions if climate targets reached-report
* More than a third of Exxon, Shell budgets seen at risk by 2025
May 9 Yelp Inc
* Yelp reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.19
* Q1 revenue $197.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $198.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Yelp Inc sees Q2 revenue $202 - $206 million
* Yelp Inc sees FY 2017 revenue $850 million - $860 million
* Yelp Inc sees Q2 adjusted EBITDA $32 - $35 million
* Yelp Inc sees FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA $130 - $145 million
* Q2 revenue view $215.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 revenue view $889.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* More than a third of Exxon, Shell budgets seen at risk by 2025
* 40 pct for Japan firms say domestic demand is biggest headache
* Elliott attack on BHP underscores rise of activism in Australia