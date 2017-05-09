版本:
BRIEF-Yelp reports Q1 revenue $197.3 million

May 9 Yelp Inc

* Yelp reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.19

* Q1 revenue $197.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $198.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Yelp Inc sees Q2 revenue $202 - $206 million

* Yelp Inc sees FY 2017 revenue $850 million - $860 million

* Yelp Inc sees Q2 adjusted EBITDA $32 - $35 million

* Yelp Inc sees FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA $130 - $145 million

* Q2 revenue view $215.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $889.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
