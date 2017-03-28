版本:
BRIEF-Yext anticipates IPO price will be between $8-$10/shr

March 28 Yext Inc:

* Anticipate that IPO price of common stock will be between $8.00 and $10.00 per share - SEC filing

* Yext Inc - Yext Inc is offering 10.5 million shares of its common stock

* Yext Inc - proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating SEC registration fee Source text: (bit.ly/2nqiZFb)
