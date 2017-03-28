BRIEF-Yext anticipates IPO price will be between $8-$10/shr

BRIEF-Molina Healthcare selected for medicaid contract awards in Washington
* Molina Healthcare selected for medicaid contract awards in the north central region of Washington
March 28 Yext Inc:
* Anticipate that IPO price of common stock will be between $8.00 and $10.00 per share - SEC filing
* Yext Inc - Yext Inc is offering 10.5 million shares of its common stock
* Yext Inc - proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating SEC registration fee Source text: (bit.ly/2nqiZFb)
* Crestwood Equity Partners LP announces contribution of willow lake assets to Delaware Basin JV with first reserve and expansion of processing capacity
* Qtrly non-gaap earnings per diluted ads were rmb 0.17 or $0.03