BRIEF-Yext Q1 loss per share $0.40

June 1 Yext Inc:
* Yext, inc. Announces first quarter fiscal 2018 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.40
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters
* Sees q2 2018 non-gaap loss per share $0.13 to $0.15
* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.13
* Sees q2 2018 revenue $40 million to $40.5 million
* Q1 revenue $37.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $35.2 million
* Yext inc - issues revenue guidance of $169.0 million -
$170.0 million for fiscal year 2018
* Sees fy 2018 non-gaap loss per share $0.48 to $0.52
* Fy2018 earnings per share view $-0.46, revenue view $165.6
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.13, revenue view $39.8
