BRIEF-Yield10 Bioscience Q4 loss per share $0.06 from continuing operations

BRIEF-Renault planning to buy some French R&D activities of Intel
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
March 22 Yield10 Bioscience Inc
* Q4 revenue $341,000 versus $100,000
* Yield10 Bioscience announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 loss per share $0.06 from continuing operations
* Company anticipates that it will need approximately $7.5 million to $8.0 million of cash during 2017
* Yield10 bioscience-co's ability to continue operations after current cash resources are exhausted depends on ability to obtain additional financing
DUBAI/FRANKFURT, May 24 Dubai's Emaar Malls will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Germany's Rocket Internet for $151 million as competition for technology deals heats up in the Middle East.
HELSINKI, May 24 Finnish mobile game maker Supercell has acquired a majority stake in London-based game studio Space Ape, the British company said on its website.