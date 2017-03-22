BRIEF-Yield10 Bioscience Q4 loss per share $0.06 from continuing operations

March 22 Yield10 Bioscience Inc

* Q4 revenue $341,000 versus $100,000

* Yield10 Bioscience announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.06 from continuing operations

* Company anticipates that it will need approximately $7.5 million to $8.0 million of cash during 2017

* Yield10 bioscience-co's ability to continue operations after current cash resources are exhausted depends on ability to obtain additional financing