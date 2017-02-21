BRIEF-Yingde Gases says Originwater has no intention to pursue strategic transaction with Co

BRIEF-Colony Northstar says board authorized redemption of preferred stock
* Board authorized redemption 2.5 million outstanding shares of its 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock
Feb 21 Yingde Gases Group Co Ltd
* In response to certain rumours , Originwater has confirmed that it has no intention to pursue any strategic transaction with co
* Company has been seeking a three month standstill agreement from Air Products and other potentially interested parties
* He Yuanping intends to cease to serve as chief executive officer of company
* Originwater does not intend to increase its ownership of shares in company
* shareholders approved dissolution and liquidation of fund at a special meeting of shareholders held on May 24, 2017
* Aerojet Rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane