版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 21日 星期二 19:49 BJT

BRIEF-Yingde Gases says Originwater has no intention to pursue strategic transaction with Co

Feb 21 Yingde Gases Group Co Ltd

* In response to certain rumours , Originwater has confirmed that it has no intention to pursue any strategic transaction with co

* Company has been seeking a three month standstill agreement from Air Products and other potentially interested parties

* He Yuanping intends to cease to serve as chief executive officer of company

* Originwater does not intend to increase its ownership of shares in company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐