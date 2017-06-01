BRIEF-Yingli green energy announces engagement of financial and legal advisors to special committee

June 1 Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd
* Yingli green energy announces engagement of financial and
legal advisors to special committee
* Announced that special committee of its board of directors
has engaged Ernst & Young as its financial advisor
* Special committee of its board has engaged Simpson Thacher
& Bartlett LLP and commerce & finance law offices as its legal
advisors
* Says no decision has been made to engage in any particular
transaction or transactions
* Says no timetable has been set for special committee to
complete its work
