公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二 02:11 BJT

BRIEF-Yingli Green Energy says partners with ECN,Tempress for mass production of IBC cells

April 3 Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd :

* Partners with ECN and Tempress to facilitate mass production of IBC cells Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
