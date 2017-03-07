BRIEF-Yingli Green forms special committee to consider potential resolutions of debt repayment issues

BRIEF-GM to cut jobs in international HQ in Singapore
* Gm to reduce staff of 180 people at international operations, based in singapore, to about 50 by end of year, according to person familiar with matter
March 7 Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd
* Yingli green energy forms special committee to consider potential resolutions of debt repayment issues
* Yingli green energy-board formed special committee to assess co's financial situation and recommend one/more strategic alternatives, financing plans
* Yingli green energy holding co ltd - no decision has been made to engage in any particular transaction or transactions
* Yingli green energy - does not expect to comment further or update market with any additional information unless and until committee has approved specific transaction
May 24 General Motors Co will slash headcount in its international headquarters in Singapore as part of its efforts to reduce exposure to unprofitable and unpromising markets.
VANCOUVER, May 24 Canadian miner Teck Resources does not expect a material impact on production at its Highland Valley copper unit because of unusual spring weather earlier in May, a spokesman said on Wednesday.