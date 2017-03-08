版本:
BRIEF-Yintech Investment Holdings Q4 non-gaap EPS per ADS RMB 6.69

March 8 Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd:

* Yintech reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 unaudited financial results

* Q4 revenue rose 305.9 percent to RMB 1.062 billion

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue RMB 1.03 billion to RMB 1.1 billion

* Qtrly non-gaap EPS per ads RMB 6.69 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
