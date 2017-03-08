BRIEF-Yintech Investment Holdings Q4 non-gaap EPS per ADS RMB 6.69

BRIEF-AMIRA NATURE FOODS OBTAINED A NATIONAL LISTING WITH REWE GROUP
* EXPANDED ITS DISTRIBUTION FOOTPRINT IN GERMANY BY OBTAINING A NATIONAL LISTING WITH REWE GROUP, A GERMAN RETAILER
March 8 Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd:
* Yintech reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 unaudited financial results
* Q4 revenue rose 305.9 percent to RMB 1.062 billion
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue RMB 1.03 billion to RMB 1.1 billion
* Qtrly non-gaap EPS per ads RMB 6.69
WASHINGTON, May 24 U.S. home resales fell more than expected in April, weighed down by a chronic shortage of houses on the market that is keeping prices elevated and sidelining prospective buyers.
NEW DELHI, May 24 India approved on Wednesday a long-awaited policy to boost local defence manufacturing by effectively picking industry champions that would tie up with foreign players and make high-tech defence equipment.