BRIEF-Yirendai sees FY 2017 revenue RMB 4.4 bln to RMB 4.6 bln

U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises in April
May 24 Borrowing by U.S. companies to spend on capital investment rose 8 percent in April, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
March 15 Yirendai Ltd
* Yirendai reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 revenue rmb 1.071 billion versus rmb 451.6 million
* Sees q1 2017 revenue rmb 900 million to rmb 930 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue rmb 4.4 billion to rmb 4.6 billion
* Yirendai ltd sees q1 total net revenue will be in range of us$130 million to us$134 million
* Yirendai ltd - qtrly diluted income per ads in q4 of 2016 us$0.91
* Yirendai ltd sees q1 adjusted ebitda (non-gaap) will be in range of us$40 million to us$43 million
* Yirendai ltd sees fy total net revenue will be in range of us$634 million to us$663 million
* Yirendai ltd sees fy adjusted ebitda margin (non-gaap) will be in range of 23% to 26%
* Yirendai ltd sees q1 total loans facilitated will be in range of us$922 million to us$936 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bank of montreal says starting to see signs in toronto that there will be a softening in housing market Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
ABUJA, May 24 Nigeria's government wants to resolve a labour dispute between Exxon Mobil Corp and unions in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, a minister said on Wednesday.