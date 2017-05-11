版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 12日 星期五 06:08 BJT

BRIEF-Yorbeau Resources announces appointment of interim CFO

May 11 Les Ressources Yorbeau Inc:

* Yorbeau Resources Inc announces appointment of interim chief financial officer

* Les Ressources Yorbeau Inc says Ercan Ugur has decided to leave his position as chief financial officer

* Les Ressources Yorbeau Inc says Yorbeau has appointed George Bodnar Jr. To assume role of vice-president and interim chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐