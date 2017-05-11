BRIEF-Yorbeau Resources announces appointment of interim CFO

May 11 Les Ressources Yorbeau Inc:

* Yorbeau Resources Inc announces appointment of interim chief financial officer

* Les Ressources Yorbeau Inc says Ercan Ugur has decided to leave his position as chief financial officer

* Les Ressources Yorbeau Inc says Yorbeau has appointed George Bodnar Jr. To assume role of vice-president and interim chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: