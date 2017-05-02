版本:
BRIEF-York Water Company reports qtrly earnings per share $0.20

May 2 York Water Co:

* York Water Company reports three months earnings

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.20

* Q1 revenue $11.29 million

* Company estimates it will invest an additional $16.4 million in 2017, excluding acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
