May 24 YPSOMED HOLDING AG:

* FY SALES OF CHF 389.6 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 336.9 MILLION)

* FY EBIT ALSO INCREASED BY 24.4% COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR, FROM CHF 44.4 MILLION TO CHF 55.3 MILLION

* FY NET PROFITS WERE RAISED BY 29.1% FROM CHF 35.8 MILLION TO CHF 46.2 MILLION

* SOME DEMANDING TASKS LIE AHEAD FOR COMING FINANCIAL YEAR, BUT YPSOMED REMAINS CONFIDENT AND AGAIN EXPECTS A GROWTH IN SALES OF APPROXIMATELY 15% FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017/18 Source text: bit.ly/2ryTuGu Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)