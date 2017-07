July 26 (Reuters) - YRC Worldwide Inc:

* YRC Worldwide Inc - completed an amendment to extend maturity of its term loan credit agreement from February 2019 to July 2022

* YRC Worldwide Inc - completed an amendment to extend maturity of its term loan credit agreement from February 2019 to July 2022

* YRC Worldwide Inc - amendment reduces outstanding principal to $600 million following a $35.2 million payment at time of closing amendment