公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 17日 星期三 21:33 BJT

BRIEF-YRC Worldwide names Stephanie Fisher chief financial officer

May 17 YRC Worldwide Inc

* Stephanie Fisher named YRC Worldwide chief financial officer

* YRC Worldwide Inc - appointment of Fisher as chief financial officer of YRCW, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
