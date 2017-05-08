版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 05:47 BJT

BRIEF-YSK 1860 Co reports 29.4 pct stake in Cleantech Solutions International as of April 27

May 8 YSK 1860 Co Ltd:

* YSK 1860 Co Ltd reports 29.4 percent stake in Cleantech Solutions International Inc as of April 27 - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2pe6lxi) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐