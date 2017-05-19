版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 19日 星期五 21:38 BJT

BRIEF-Yum! Brands announces election of Chris Connor to board

May 19 Yum! Brands Inc

* Yum! Brands announces election of Chris Connor to board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
