公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 22日 星期三

BRIEF-Yum! Brands Inc completes repricing of about $2 bln term Loan B facility

March 21 Yum! Brands Inc

* Yum! Brands Inc completes repricing of approximately $2.0 billion term Loan B facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:


