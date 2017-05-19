版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 20日 星期六 04:19 BJT

BRIEF-Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30/shr

May 19 Yum Brands Inc

* Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share

* "Over long term, Yum targets a payout ratio of 45%-50% of annual net income, before special items" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐