版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 19:19 BJT

BRIEF-Yum Brands q1 earnings per share $0.65 excluding items

May 3 Yum! Brands Inc :

* Qtrly total revenue $1,417 million versus $1,443 million

* Yum! Brands reports first-quarter GAAP operating profit growth of 39%; delivers first-quarter core operating profit growth of 9%; maintains full-year core operating profit growth guidance

* Qtrly worldwide system sales grew 5% driven by 2% same-store sales growth and 3% net-unit growth

* Q1 earnings per share $0.65 excluding items

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.77

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Maintains full-year core operating profit growth guidance

* Q1 revenue view $1.35 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* As of quarter end, there was approximately $1.5 billion remaining in share repurchase authorization through year end 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐