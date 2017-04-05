BRIEF-Yum China posts Q1 earnings per share of $0.44

BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 5 Yum China Holdings Inc
* Yum China achieved a strong first quarter with same-store sales growth of 1%; operating profit grew 22%; restaurant margin expanded to 23%
* Q1 earnings per share $0.44
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly same-store sales grew 1%, including growth of 1% at KFC and 2% at pizza hut casual dining.
* Qtrly total revenues $1,284 million versus $1,303 million
* Yum China - confident in ability to deliver 550-600 new builds while delivering double digit growth in operating profit, excluding f/x, in 2017
* Q1 revenue view $1.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Klx inc. Reports first quarter ended april 30, 2017 financial results; revenues up 16.6%; operating earnings up 109.5%; gaap eps up 620.0%; adjusted eps up 157.7%; reaffirms 2017 guidance
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were down 0.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the cash market open.