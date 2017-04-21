版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 22日 星期六 04:40 BJT

BRIEF-Yum China says Jacky Lo appointed as interim cfo

April 21 Yum China Holdings Inc:

* Yum China announces cfo transition plan: Jacky Lo appointed as interim cfo

* Yum China Holdings Inc - Lo will replace Edwin "Ted" Stedem Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐