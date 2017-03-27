BRIEF-Yume No Machi Souzou Iinkai's sales apparently grew 20 pct in six months through Feb - Nikkei

March 27 Nikkei :

* Yume No Machi Souzou Iinkai likely saw operating profit soar 64% to around 350 million yen ($3.17 million) in six months through Feb - Nikkei

* Yume No Machi Souzou Iinkai Co Ltd's sales apparently grew 20 percent to more than 2.4 billion yen in the six months through February - Nikkei Source text : (s.nikkei.com/2nsSwbY) Further company coverage: