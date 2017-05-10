版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三 18:38 BJT

BRIEF-YY Inc appoints Bing Jin as CFO

May 10 YY Inc

* YY Inc appoints new chief financial officer

* Says Bing Jin appointed CFO

* YY Inc - Jin succeeds Eric He Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
