BRIEF-Zafgen announces positive topline phase 1 data for ZGN-1061

May 4 Zafgen Inc

* Zafgen announces positive topline phase 1 data for ZGN-1061, a second generation METAP2 inhibitor

* Zafgen Inc says improvements in metabolic parameters and trends for weight loss supportive of drug effect

* Zafgen Inc says clinical trial shows weight loss trends of up to one pound per week and an early favorable safety and tolerability profile

* Zafgen Inc says ZGN-1061 was well-tolerated and safe, with no evidence of prothrombotic effects