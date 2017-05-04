BRIEF-Zafgen announces positive topline phase 1 data for ZGN-1061

May 4 Zafgen Inc
* Zafgen announces positive topline phase 1 data for
ZGN-1061, a second generation METAP2 inhibitor
* Zafgen Inc says improvements in metabolic parameters and
trends for weight loss supportive of drug effect
* Zafgen Inc says clinical trial shows weight loss trends of
up to one pound per week and an early favorable safety and
tolerability profile
* Zafgen Inc says ZGN-1061 was well-tolerated and safe, with
no evidence of prothrombotic effects
