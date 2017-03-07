BRIEF-Zagg Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.30

March 7 Zagg Inc:
* Zagg reports 2016 fourth quarter & full year results;
provides 2017 outlook of $470 to $500 million in net sales
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.30
* Q4 loss per share $0.15
* Q4 sales rose 49 percent to $401.9 million
* Q4 revenue view $122.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Zagg inc says Q4 gross profit was $29.9 million, or 26% of
net sales, compared to $29.0 million, or 37% of net sales in
2015
* Zagg Inc says decrease in gross margin was due primarily
to higher discounts and in-channel promotions on older mophie
products during holiday season
* Zagg Inc sees 2017 gross margin in low to mid 30 percent
range
