BRIEF-Zagg reports Q1 2017 net sales of $93 million

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Zagg Inc
* Zagg reports first quarter 2017 net sales of $93 million; reiterates 2017 outlook of $470 to $500 million in net sales
* Q1 loss per share $0.22
* Q1 sales $92.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $88 million
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.12
* Sees FY 2017 sales $470 million to $500 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reiterates 2017 full year outlook
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.13, revenue view $88.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.