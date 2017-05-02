版本:
2017年 5月 3日

BRIEF-Zagg reports Q1 2017 net sales of $93 million

May 2 Zagg Inc

* Zagg reports first quarter 2017 net sales of $93 million; reiterates 2017 outlook of $470 to $500 million in net sales

* Q1 loss per share $0.22

* Q1 sales $92.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $88 million

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.12

* Sees FY 2017 sales $470 million to $500 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reiterates 2017 full year outlook

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.13, revenue view $88.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
