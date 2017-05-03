版本:
中国
2017年 5月 4日

BRIEF-Zais Group Holdings says had about $3.360 bln of assets under management

May 3 Zais Group Holdings Inc:

* Zais Group Holdings Inc says had approximately $3.360 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2pagjvo) Further company coverage:
