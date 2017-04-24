版本:
BRIEF-Zargon Oil & Gas announces board of directors changes

April 24 Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd:

* Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd announces board of directors changes

* Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd - Kyle Kitagawa, who currently serves on Zargon's board, has agreed to take on chairman of board

* Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd - K. James Harrison does not intend to stand for reelection for Zargon board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
