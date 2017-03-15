BRIEF-Zargon Oil & Gas qtrly net loss $0.58 per share

U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises in April
May 24 Borrowing by U.S. companies to spend on capital investment rose 8 percent in April, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
March 15 Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd
* Zargon oil & gas ltd. Provides 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results
* Zargon oil & gas ltd - zargon's q4 2016 production volumes averaged 2,449 barrels of oil equivalent per day which was two percent lower
* Zargon oil & gas ltd- 2017 capital budget has been set at $7.8 million
* Zargon oil & gas ltd says projected to maintain production at stable 2017 guidance levels of 2,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day
* Says zargon will continue with its strategic alternatives process
* Zargon oil & gas ltd - qtrly net loss $0.58 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bank of montreal says starting to see signs in toronto that there will be a softening in housing market Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
ABUJA, May 24 Nigeria's government wants to resolve a labour dispute between Exxon Mobil Corp and unions in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, a minister said on Wednesday.