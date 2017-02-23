版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 24日 星期五 06:57 BJT

BRIEF-Zargon Oil & Gas reports Q4 2016 production averaged 1,952 barrels of oil and liquids per day

Feb 23 Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd

* Q4 2016 production averaged 1,952 barrels of oil and liquids per day, a 33 percent decrease from preceding quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐