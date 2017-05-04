版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 20:38 BJT

BRIEF-Zayo acquires two Southern California data centers

May 4 Zayo Group Holdings Inc

* Zayo acquires two southern california data centers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐