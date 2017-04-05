BRIEF-Zayo Group raises notes offering to $550 mln from $500 mln

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 24
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were down 0.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the cash market open.
April 5 Zayo Group Holdings Inc
* Zayo Group Holdings Inc upsizes and prices $550 million senior notes offering
* Zayo Group Holdings Inc - priced its previously announced private offering of its 5.750% senior notes due 2027
* Zayo Group Holdings Inc - upsized offering from $500 million to $550 million aggregate principal amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were down 0.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the cash market open.
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly service revenues totaled NIS 739 million ($203 million) compared to NIS 774 million ($213 million) in Q1 last year