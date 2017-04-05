版本:
BRIEF-Zayo Group raises notes offering to $550 mln from $500 mln

April 5 Zayo Group Holdings Inc

* Zayo Group Holdings Inc upsizes and prices $550 million senior notes offering

* Zayo Group Holdings Inc - priced its previously announced private offering of its 5.750% senior notes due 2027

* Zayo Group Holdings Inc - upsized offering from $500 million to $550 million aggregate principal amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
