BRIEF-Zayo Group reports Q3 earnings per share $0.11

May 9 Zayo Group Holdings Inc

* Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. reports financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2017

* Q3 earnings per share $0.11

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $550.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $555.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
