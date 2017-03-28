BRIEF-ZCL announces continuation of normal course issuer bid

BRIEF-BMO Financial increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to C$0.90 per share
* Increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to c$0.90per share
March 28 ZCL Composites Inc:
* ZCL announces continuation of normal course issuer bid
* Authorized by TSX to purchase up to 1.5 million common shares
* ZCL Composites Inc - corporation is authorized to make purchases during period from March 31, 2017 to March 30, 2018
* ZCL Composites Inc - corporation is authorized to make purchases during period from March 31, 2017 to March 30, 2018
* ZCL Composites Inc - corporation entered into a second NCIB on March 28, 2016, however second NCIB was not utilized by corporation
* Lyondellbasell announces increase to quarterly dividend and shareholder approval of new share repurchase program
* Pfizer recommends shareholders reject the below-market mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Corporation