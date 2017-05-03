版本:
BRIEF-ZCL Composites reports Q1 earnings per share C$0.03

May 3 ZCL Composites Inc

* ZCL Composites reports Q1 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.03

* Q1 revenue fell 9 percent to C$31.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.05 from continuing operations

* ZCL Composites Inc - Backlog was $50.8 million as at March 31, 2017, Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
