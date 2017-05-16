版本:
BRIEF-Zecotek establishes subsidiary in China

May 16 Zecotek Photonics Inc :

* Zecotek provides update to exclusive distribution agreement with ebo optoelectronics and establishes subsidiary in china

* Forming new subsidiary zecotek china in shanghai free trade zone and will operate under zecotek imaging systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
