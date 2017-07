BRIEF-Zehnder Group H1 net profit down at 1.6 million euros

July 28 (Reuters) - ZEHNDER GROUP AG:

* ‍FIRST HALF OF 2017 SAW ZEHNDER GROUP ACHIEVE SALES OF EUR 280.6 MILLION, AMOUNTING TO 7% MORE THAN IN PREVIOUS YEAR​

* ‍H1 EBIT CONTINUES TO BE UNDER PRESSURE AND FELL FROM EUR 10.6 MILLION IN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR TO EUR 5.6 MILLION​

* H1 ‍NET PROFIT DECREASED FROM EUR 6.7 MILLION TO EUR 1.6 MILLION​

* FOR 2017, EXPECTS INCREASE IN SALES, ALTHOUGH PRESSURE ON OPERATING PROFITS IS SET TO REMAIN HIGH DURING THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2vd20gw Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)