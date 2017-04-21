版本:
BRIEF-Zenith Energy announces appointment of cfo

April 21 Zenith Energy Ltd

* Appointment of new cfo

* Appointment of Mr. Luca benedetto to position of chief financial officer ("cfo"), replacing current cfo. This is a non-board position Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
