BRIEF-Zenith signs on to new local tv ratings agreement with Nielsen

June 19 Nielsen Holdings Plc

* Zenith signs on to new local TV ratings agreement with Nielsen

* Nielsen Holdings PLC - zenith has signed a new agreement for Nielsen's local television measurement

* NIELSEN HOLDINGS - renewal will provide zenith with continued access to Nielsen's local currency television ratings data across 210 designated market areas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
