BRIEF-Zenith signs on to new local tv ratings agreement with Nielsen

Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Nielsen Holdings Plc
* Zenith signs on to new local TV ratings agreement with Nielsen
* Nielsen Holdings PLC - zenith has signed a new agreement for Nielsen's local television measurement
* NIELSEN HOLDINGS - renewal will provide zenith with continued access to Nielsen's local currency television ratings data across 210 designated market areas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.