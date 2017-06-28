版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 29日 星期四 01:33 BJT

BRIEF-Zephyr Minerals extends May 17 announced private placement for additional 30 days

June 28 Zephyr Minerals Ltd:

* Zephyr Minerals Ltd. extends private placement

* Extending its non-brokered private placement of units of company, announced on May 17, 2017, for an additional 30 days Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐