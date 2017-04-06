BRIEF-Zhaopin enters into definitive merger agreement

BRIEF-Cellcom Israel reports first quarter EPS of ILS 0.25
* Qtrly service revenues totaled NIS 739 million ($203 million) compared to NIS 774 million ($213 million) in Q1 last year
April 6 Zhaopin Ltd:
* Zhaopin enters into definitive merger agreement
* Zhaopin Ltd - holders of shares and ADSS as of immediately prior to effective time will be entitled to receive a cash special dividend
* Zhaopin Ltd - if completed, merger will result in company becoming a privately-held company and ADSS will no longer be listed on NYSE
* Zhaopin Ltd - special dividend will be a minimum US$0.28 and maximum US$1.35 per share which will be paid to shareholders and ads holders
* Zhaopin- buyer group intends to fund deal through cash contributions from affiliates of members of buyer group and cash in company, its subsidiaries
* Zhaopin Ltd -buyer group to acquire co for US$9.10 per ordinary share of co and US$18.20 per American depositary share of co, each representing two shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly service revenues totaled NIS 739 million ($203 million) compared to NIS 774 million ($213 million) in Q1 last year
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
TOKYO, May 24 Chinese stocks fell and the Australian dollar skidded on Wednesday after Moody's downgraded its sovereign credit rating on China, adding to worries about the global impact of slowing growth and rising debt in Asia's economic powerhouse.