版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 19日 星期一 18:10 BJT

BRIEF-Zhaopin Ltd announces special dividend

June 19 Zhaopin Ltd:

* Zhaopin Limited announces special dividend

* Zhaopin - final amount of special dividend was determined to be $0.94 per ordinary share or $1.88 per ADS, each representing two class A ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐