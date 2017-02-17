版本:
BRIEF-Zhejiang Longsheng unable to win bid for Dow Chemical's assets

Feb 17 Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co Ltd

* Says it is notified by Dow Chemical Co that company did not win bid for PRIMACOR's chemical assets

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ldIrMZ

