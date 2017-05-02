版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 21:03 BJT

BRIEF-Zhongyuan Union Cell & Gene Engineering halts asset restructuring plan

May 2 Zhongyuan Union Cell & Gene Engineering Corp Ltd

* Says it halts asset restructuring plan involving U.S. genetic research firm

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oTnTyy

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐