BRIEF-Zillow Group reports Q1 loss per share $0.03

May 4 Zillow Group Inc

* Zillow Group reports record first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $245.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $236 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.03; sees Q2 2017 revenue of $257 million to $262 million

* Q2 revenue view $257.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.05 billion to $1.065 billion

* FY 2017 revenue view $1.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
