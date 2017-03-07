BRIEF-Zinc One, Forrester signs definitive agreement to establish Zinc focused exploration, development company

March 7 Zinc One Resources Inc:

* Zinc One and Forrester sign definitive agreement to establish a zinc focused exploration and development company

* Zinc one resources - definitive arrangement agreement whereby zinc one has agreed to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Forrester

* Zinc one resources inc - complete a private placement financing of $10 million

* Zinc one resources - under terms of deal, each shareholder of Forrester will receive 1 share of zinc one for every 5.5 common shares of Forrester

* Zinc One Resources Inc - each company's board of directors unanimously approved terms of transaction

* Zinc one resources inc - transaction will require approval by at least 66 2/3% of votes cast on special resolution by Forrester shareholders