BRIEF-Zinc One, Forrester signs definitive agreement to establish Zinc focused exploration, development company

March 7 Zinc One Resources Inc:
* Zinc One and Forrester sign definitive agreement to
establish a zinc focused exploration and development company
* Zinc one resources - definitive arrangement agreement
whereby zinc one has agreed to acquire all of issued and
outstanding common shares of Forrester
* Zinc one resources inc - complete a private placement
financing of $10 million
* Zinc one resources - under terms of deal, each shareholder
of Forrester will receive 1 share of zinc one for every 5.5
common shares of Forrester
* Zinc One Resources Inc - each company's board of directors
unanimously approved terms of transaction
* Zinc one resources inc - transaction will require approval
by at least 66 2/3% of votes cast on special resolution by
Forrester shareholders
